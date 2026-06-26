Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.58 and last traded at $115.4330, with a volume of 1031939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.53.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.96%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 285.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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