Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

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Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 89.4% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Ameren by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,774 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its position in Ameren by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 16,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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