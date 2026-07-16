Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.67.

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Ameren Trading Up 0.9%

AEE stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $112.43. 393,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,871. The business's fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. Ameren has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Ameren by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 155,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,559,565,000 after purchasing an additional 495,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,473,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $246,966,000 after purchasing an additional 123,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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