Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company's current price.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.75.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 192,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,523. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.71. Ameren has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.Ameren's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,695 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.7% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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