Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.5556.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $911,379.84. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 197.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 964,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 640,106 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 467,562 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 43,832 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 370,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.2% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.58. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.Ameresco's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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