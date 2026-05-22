Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.56.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 178,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The business had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Ameresco's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,277.28. This represents a 28.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $681,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

Further Reading

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