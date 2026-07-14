America Movil (AMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $13.7243 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter. America Movil had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, analysts expect America Movil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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America Movil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of America Movil stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. New Street Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of America Movil to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded America Movil from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, America Movil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on America Movil

Institutional Trading of America Movil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in America Movil by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 20,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America Movil

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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