American Airlines Group (AAL) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $16.7005 billion for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Melius Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

More American Airlines Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Airlines was upgraded to Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting higher optimism around its earnings outlook and potentially supporting the shares in the near term.

American Airlines was upgraded to , reflecting higher optimism around its earnings outlook and potentially supporting the shares in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted that AAL has seen solid earnings estimate revisions and improving momentum, suggesting the stock may be positioned for further gains if results and guidance hold up.

Analysts highlighted that AAL has seen and improving momentum, suggesting the stock may be positioned for further gains if results and guidance hold up. Positive Sentiment: Several valuation-focused pieces argue the stock still screens as cheap on cash flow and a potential bargain despite its recent rally, which may be attracting buyers.

Several valuation-focused pieces argue the stock still screens as and a potential bargain despite its recent rally, which may be attracting buyers. Neutral Sentiment: The company elected John W. Dietrich to its board of directors, adding governance and finance experience; this is a routine corporate update with limited immediate stock impact. American Airlines elects John W. Dietrich to its board of directors

The company elected to its board of directors, adding governance and finance experience; this is a routine corporate update with limited immediate stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the broader airline sector ahead of earnings, with high fuel prices seen as a key pressure point that could affect margins and results.

Investors are also watching the broader airline sector ahead of earnings, with seen as a key pressure point that could affect margins and results. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary notes that rising fuel costs and margin pressure could weigh on American’s upcoming earnings, creating some caution before the report.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 969,033 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,594. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,961 shares of the airline's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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