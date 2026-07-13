American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.3684.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,016,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 969,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,442,594. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about American Airlines Group

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American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.95 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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