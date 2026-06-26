American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) COO Sells 69,343 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,433,313. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00.

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American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 161,278,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,315,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. American Airlines Group's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.50 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock valued at $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,168 shares of the airline's stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 569.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,687,232 shares of the airline's stock valued at $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,086,888 shares of the airline's stock valued at $76,098,000 after acquiring an additional 152,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline's stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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