American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the airline's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.91% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.94.

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American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 12,289,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,834,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,433,313. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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