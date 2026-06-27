American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to "Hold" at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.47.

Get AAL alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.7%

AAL opened at $17.87 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,433,313. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,978,006 shares of the airline's stock worth $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the airline's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,164,443 shares of the airline's stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the airline's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,315,532 shares of the airline's stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 336,993 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here