American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the airline's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Get AAL alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.2%

AAL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,289,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,834,156. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,433,313. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here