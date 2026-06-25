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American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group upgraded American Airlines Group to a strong-buy rating, adding a bullish view to the latest analyst coverage.
  • The stock jumped about 8% and traded near its 52-week high after the upgrade, helped by broader optimism across airline stocks as oil and jet-fuel prices fell.
  • Despite the upgrade, Wall Street’s broader view remains cautious: the stock still carries a consensus Hold rating, with analysts’ average target price at $15.82.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Up 8.0%

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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