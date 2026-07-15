American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.6450, with a volume of 13168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Assets Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.65%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. American Assets Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 468.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 34,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 149.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 67,506 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,465 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,577,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,854,000 after purchasing an additional 647,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company's stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

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