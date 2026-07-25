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American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
American Axle & Manufacturing logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • American Axle & Manufacturing received an average analyst rating of "Hold" from nine brokerages, with one sell, five hold, and three buy ratings. The average 1-year target price among recent coverage is about $9.43.
  • The stock was down 2.1% and opened at $5.47, well below its 12-month high of $9.25. The company’s market cap is about $1.30 billion, and it carries a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
  • In its latest quarterly results, American Axle reported $0.34 EPS, beating estimates by $0.38, on revenue of $2.38 billion. Revenue rose 68.6% year over year, though the company still posted a negative net margin.
  • Interested in American Axle & Manufacturing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.4286.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of DCH opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.88. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.American Axle & Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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