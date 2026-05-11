American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.3333.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCH. Zacks Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE DCH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.03. 1,831,107 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.38. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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