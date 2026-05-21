American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.1842 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised American Eagle Outfitters from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $49,743.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $50,002.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 349.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,681 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 418,943 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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