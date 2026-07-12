American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Get AEO alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $48,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $48,498.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company's stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Eagle Outfitters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Eagle Outfitters wasn't on the list.

While American Eagle Outfitters currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here