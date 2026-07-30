American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 264,381 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 142,452 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEXA

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEXA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 15,008 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,467. American Exceptionalism Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $558.91 million and a P/E ratio of 188.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Exceptionalism Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $546,000.

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Company Profile

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world's hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. --- We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

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