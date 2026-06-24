American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $375.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the payment services company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $361.55.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $6.35 on Wednesday, reaching $344.13. 424,790 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $320.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 37.5% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 18.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 785 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in American Express by 77.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in American Express by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,801 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,065 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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