American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.01 and last traded at $144.88, with a volume of 17235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group's previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 302.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,509 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $60,528,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

