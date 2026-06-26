American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,920,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 172.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $4,042,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,254,000 after buying an additional 282,692 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,504,685 shares of the company's stock worth $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 190,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,338,967 shares of the company's stock worth $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 263,791 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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