American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.4110, with a volume of 74521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.83.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,574,497.10. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $4,042,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,100 shares of the company's stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 345,590 shares of the company's stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 132,172 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,504,685 shares of the company's stock worth $70,810,000 after buying an additional 190,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,426 shares of the company's stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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