American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Buys $31,800.60 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) Director Jack Corrigan acquired 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $352,123.20. The trade was a 9.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,431,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,658. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 107.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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