American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.4722.

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Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $147,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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