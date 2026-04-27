American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.26.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. 217,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $459.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $37,704.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,408. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7,231.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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