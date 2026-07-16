American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

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American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. American International Group has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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