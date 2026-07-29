American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 207,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session's volume of 300,463 shares.The stock last traded at $51.8360 and had previously closed at $50.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Public Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.12.

Read Our Latest Report on APEI

American Public Education Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,817,288. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company's stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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