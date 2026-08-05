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American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
American Superconductor logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • American Superconductor issued Q2 2026 guidance below analyst expectations, forecasting EPS of 0.17 versus a 0.18 consensus estimate and revenue of $85.0 million versus $87.5 million.
  • The stock fell $0.51 to $32.94 in Wednesday trading. AMSC has a $1.60 billion market capitalization and has traded between $24.87 and $70.49 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with the company carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating. Institutional investors own 52.28% of shares, while recent insider sales were made to cover tax obligations related to equity awards.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.5 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday. Freedom Capital upgraded American Superconductor to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,189. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 3.27.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). American Superconductor had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 44.73%.American Superconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $253,566.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,762.42. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,390,741.05. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $1,463,119. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Superconductor by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,295 shares of the technology company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company's stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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