American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Freedom Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 3.22.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.10 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. American Superconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $253,566.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 334,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,762.42. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,131,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,390,741.05. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $1,463,119. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Superconductor by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

Further Reading

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