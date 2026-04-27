American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 632,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session's volume of 1,107,373 shares.The stock last traded at $48.14 and had previously closed at $49.48.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Superconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.60. American Superconductor had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,365 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 13.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company's stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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