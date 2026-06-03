American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $185.44 on Wednesday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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