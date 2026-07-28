American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower has a 12-month low of $160.06 and a 12-month high of $229.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here