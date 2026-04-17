Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price indicates a potential upside of 51.40% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.75.

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Americas Gold and Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Americas Gold and Silver has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 273,321.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 207,724 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,614 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 48,616 shares during the period. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,927,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,284 shares of the company's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 129,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Further Reading

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