Americas Gold and Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 224% compared to the average volume of 4,686 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $9.75.

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Americas Gold and Silver Stock Up 8.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 2,319,892 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,886. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. Americas Gold and Silver has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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