Boot Barn Stock Still Has Room to Run, But It Must Earn Its Premium

Boot Barn Today BOOT Boot Barn $163.85 +0.57 (+0.35%) 52-Week Range $133.18 ▼ $210.25 P/E Ratio 20.74 Price Target $222.27 Add to Watchlist

NYSE: BOOT

has earned a premium price tag, but can it avoid a markdown?

The western apparel chain has turned itself from a niche boot-and-denim retailer into one of the most-watched names in specialty retail. Sales are climbing, new stores are opening, and profits are outshining any typical mall-based chain.

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Now the company has to prove, quarter after quarter, that it deserves to keep its valuation. Earnings are positive, and the recent stock price is holding firm. But for new investors, the question is whether the stock can match analysts’ projections or has it already priced in too much good news.

Boot Barn Keeps Proving Its Growth Story Has Legs

Boot Barn’s first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ending June 27, continued to demonstrate the company's distinctive success.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, the retailer built its current business on a basic formula: open new stores, grow e-commerce, and sell a mix of boots, denim, and workwear that appeals to both function and fashion. Rather than tying its brand to either fashion or utility, Boot Barn's blend of both has allowed it to continue expanding at a time when many retailers have struggled.

The latest three months demonstrated this again. Revenue rose 17.7% to $593.5 million. Net income was $70.1 million, or $2.29 per share, comfortably ahead of expectations and up sharply from $1.74 a year ago. Same-store sales increased 4.7%, thanks to a 3.8% gain at retail stores and a 13.4% jump in e-commerce same-store sales.

The latest quarter also followed a strong 2026 for the company. Net sales for the full fiscal year increased 17.9% to $2.25 billion, while net income climbed to $225.3 million, or $7.35 per diluted share. That was up from $180.9 million, or $5.88 per diluted share, in fiscal 2025.

New Locations Are Helping Stretch the Growth Runway

Importantly, growth in same-store sales across the board showed investors that the higher results were not simply due to the company’s continued rapid expansion, though that has also been part of the story.

The company, which ended fiscal 2026 with 539 locations, opened 25 new stores in the fourth quarter alone. Further, the company has said it plans to open 70 stores in the current fiscal year. Combined with the growth in same-store sales, this aggressive approach is among the reasons Boot Barn's valuation has positioned it closer to the growth-stock sector than to a typical retailer.

Management Gives Investors More Reason to Stay Bullish

With the latest numbers, management has also signaled confidence in continued strength, raising its full-year outlook again. It now expects total sales this year of $2.58 billion to $2.625 billion, representing growth of 14% to 16% over fiscal 2026.

Net income for the year is projected at $267.9 million to $281 million, or $8.80 to $9.23 per diluted share. The company added that 46 cents per share of income is expected to come from financial benefits related to tariff refunds.

Wall Street Still Sees Room for the Stock to Run

Boot Barn Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$222.27

36.27% Upside Buy

Based on 13 Analyst Ratings Current Price $163.11 High Forecast $282.00 Average Forecast $222.27 Low Forecast $190.00 Boot Barn Stock Forecast Details

Despite the stock’s ups and downs, Wall Street still mostly agrees with the company’s optimism. Boot Barn’s run has been substantial over the past couple of years, ranging from near $70 per share at the start of 2024 to a current 52-week high above $210. The company has seen some dramatic swings in recent months, though, trading at a recent low of $133.18 in April to its current price near $160 per share. In all, the stock is down nearly 10% year-to-date , with some funds recently buying in.

Currently, of the 13 analysts covering the stock, they have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $222.27, which represents a nearly 40% upside. Eleven analysts are recommending Buy, while two suggest Hold. The high-end 12-month target is $282 per share, and the low is $190.

At a price/earnings ratio above 18, whether the valuation can continue remains to be seen. While its improved earnings support the current stock price, the company is not a typical value investment. It pays no dividend, and apparel in the consumer discretionary sector is notorious for running hot and cold.

The Growth Story Still Comes With Retail Risk

Indeed, western apparel has been a strong fashion and lifestyle trend, but trends can shift quickly. Any retailer leaning on discretionary spending is vulnerable.

Boot Barn also faces the typical pressures confronted by any retailer, including potential rising labor, rent, and merchandise costs, as well as competition from both specialty chains and larger general merchandisers.

Boot Barn Still Has to Earn Its Premium

For investors, there’s no doubting the success of Boot Barn and how it’s captured much of the trendy retail market. Its latest results confirm that it remains one of the stronger growth stories in specialty retail, with solid revenue growth, increasing profitability, and an aggressive store expansion plan. Analysts are broadly positive, and consensus upside is attractive.

It’s far from a sure thing, but investors who believe the western lifestyle trend has staying power and who like what they see in current management might want to consider whether Boot Barn is an investment to hitch their portfolio to.

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