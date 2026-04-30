Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0443) per share and revenue of $607.2150 million for the quarter. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -230.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,713,586 shares of the company's stock worth $140,203,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,709 shares of the company's stock worth $75,227,000 after purchasing an additional 251,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,330,331 shares of the company's stock worth $68,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,402 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,108,802 shares of the company's stock worth $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 871,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,996,211 shares of the company's stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,854 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Barclays downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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