Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to announce earnings of $10.78 per share and revenue of $4.8651 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $528.07 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $422.37 and a one year high of $550.18. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $467.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.27.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $553.67.

View Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,729. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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