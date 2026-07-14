AMERISAFE (AMSF) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.49 million. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AMERISAFE Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $659.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. AMERISAFE's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,846 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMERISAFE from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AMERISAFE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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