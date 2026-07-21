AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.27%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts: Sign Up

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. 141,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,679. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.23. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $47.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSF. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised AMERISAFE from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded AMERISAFE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMERISAFE currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMERISAFE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,095 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 248,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 176.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,825 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth $4,345,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 607,917 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 68,987 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMERISAFE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMERISAFE wasn't on the list.

While AMERISAFE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here