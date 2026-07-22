Go Pro
→ He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

AMERISAFE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
AMERISAFE logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AMERISAFE posted solid top-line growth in Q2, with net premiums earned up 11.4% to $77.3 million and gross written premiums up 7.9%, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of premium growth. The company said retention above 93%, higher policy count, and strong audit premiums helped drive the increase.
  • Profitability improved modestly, but operating earnings were pressured by higher expenses and a one-time bad debt write-off of about $700,000. Net income rose to $14.6 million, while operating net income fell year over year and the expense ratio ticked up to 31.8%.
  • Management highlighted a competitive market with rate pressure and rising medical costs, though AMERISAFE said favorable reserve development remained strong and the current accident-year loss ratio held at 72%. Executives expect competition to stay intense, but still see room for mid-single-digit growth through disciplined underwriting and retention.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

AMERISAFE NASDAQ: AMSF reported higher second-quarter premiums and continued policy growth, while executives said the workers’ compensation insurer is navigating a profitable but increasingly competitive market marked by rate pressure and rising medical costs.

On the company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings call, President and CEO Janelle Frost said the workers’ compensation market “remains profitable,” but continues to show “gradual softening.” She cited rate reductions, increasing medical costs, moderating reserve redundancies and heightened competition as factors pressuring industry results.

Despite those conditions, Frost said AMERISAFE’s focus on high-hazard industries, specialized underwriting and disciplined pricing continued to support results. The company recorded its ninth consecutive quarter of premium growth, generated a return on average equity of 23.5% and increased policy count during the quarter.

Premiums rise on retention, audits and policy growth

Net premiums earned increased 11.4% from the prior-year quarter to $77.3 million, up from $69.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, Chief Financial Officer Guillermo Ramos said. Gross written premiums rose 7.9% to $86 million from $79.7 million a year earlier.

Frost said the premium growth was supported by renewal retention of more than 93%, growth in policy count and favorable audit premium activity. Voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter increased 5.7% compared with the prior-year period.

Audit premiums and related adjustments contributed $4.1 million to premiums written in the quarter, compared with $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Frost said payroll growth among insureds remained healthy and reflected continued economic activity in the industries AMERISAFE serves.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Frost said audit activity was “pretty robust” and that wage growth accounted for roughly 4.5% to 4.7% of the quarter’s payroll-related increase. Employee count represented a smaller portion of the increase, she said, adding that the company was not yet seeing a meaningful uptick in new employee counts among its insured base.

Frost said wage inflation across AMERISAFE’s insured group appeared slightly above nationwide averages, which she viewed as favorable for future audit premium. She also noted that, based on industry data, wage inflation has been helping offset workers’ compensation rate declines.

Earnings edge higher as operating income declines

AMERISAFE reported second-quarter net income of $14.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared with $14 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. Operating net income was $8.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, down from $10 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Total underwriting and other expenses were $24.6 million, compared with $21.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The expense ratio was 31.8%, up from 31.3% a year earlier. Ramos said the increase was driven by one-time items that the company does not expect to recur.

In response to a question from Truist analyst Mark Hughes, Ramos said the one-time item was a write-off related to an older account. He said the bad debt totaled approximately $700,000. Frost added that the account was larger than AMERISAFE’s typical policy and related to a pre-2023 policy that had been in dispute for some time.

The company’s effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.1%, unchanged from the prior-year period.

Loss ratio holds steady, reserves develop favorably

Frost said the current accident-year loss ratio remained 72%. Claim frequency was up from the prior accident year at the six-month mark and returned closer to 2023 levels, while severity was down from the prior accident year at six months.

AMERISAFE recognized $7.3 million of favorable reserve development during the quarter from accident years 2023 and prior. Frost said favorable development remained “solidly positive” and reflected the quality of the company’s reserve position.

Asked about large losses, Frost said AMERISAFE had recorded seven large losses through the first six months of the year, compared with 10 at the same point last year.

Frost also discussed medical inflation, saying the company sees pressure particularly in hospitalizations and doctors associated with hospitalizations. She said industry medical inflation in 2025 was up 4% before wage adjustment, with severity also up 4%, compared with the 2% to 3% levels many had been expecting in recent years. Frost said AMERISAFE continues to support fee schedules and adherence to them as tools to help contain costs.

Investment income slips after capital returns

Net investment income was $6.5 million in the quarter, down 2.4% from the second quarter of 2025. Ramos said the decline primarily reflected lower average investable assets following capital returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Ramos said the investment rate environment remained favorable, with yields on new investments exceeding portfolio roll-off yields by about 91 basis points. The tax-equivalent book yield increased to 3.9%, up six basis points from the second quarter of 2025.

At quarter end, AMERISAFE held approximately $771 million in investments, cash and cash equivalents. Ramos said the portfolio had an average AA- credit rating and a duration of 4.2 years. The portfolio consisted of 60% municipal bonds, 20% corporate bonds, 3% U.S. Treasuries and agencies, 8% equity securities and 9% cash and cash equivalents.

Statutory surplus was $200.8 million at quarter end, compared with $217.8 million at year-end 2025. Book value per share increased 0.7% year to date to $13.49. During the quarter, AMERISAFE repurchased approximately 181,000 shares at an average price of $30.58 per share, returning $5.6 million to shareholders.

Executives point to competition and rate pressure

Chief Risk Officer Vincent Gagliano said competition remains intense and that the company saw “a little more aggression” during the quarter from some regular competitors, particularly package carriers. He said AMERISAFE’s strategy has not changed and continues to emphasize agency relationships, clear communication of risk appetite and selective new business.

Gagliano said renewal retention remains an important part of the company’s strategy, with AMERISAFE focused on retaining the accounts it wants at healthy prices. He said the company still feels good about sustaining a mid-single-digit growth trajectory.

Frost said rate reductions remain a challenge across the industry, even as medical inflation and average severities rise. Discussing recent state rate activity in response to a question from Citizens JMP analyst Matt Carletti, Frost said early indications for 2027 suggest a similar environment, with perhaps a slight decline in the rate of reductions but continued decreases overall.

“As we move through the remainder of 2026, our focus has remained unchanged: profitable growth, operational excellence, strong capital management, and long-term value creation for our shareholders,” Frost said in closing remarks.

About AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AMERISAFE Right Now?

Before you consider AMERISAFE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMERISAFE wasn't on the list.

While AMERISAFE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
From Awesomely (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines