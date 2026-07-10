AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

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AMETEK Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AME opened at $233.75 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $231.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.40. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $244.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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