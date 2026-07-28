Amgen (AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amgen to announce earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $9.4337 billion for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $393.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $269.77 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here