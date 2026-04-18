Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $14.46. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 2,211,441 shares changing hands.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $14.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $185.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $322,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 998,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,331,058. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 389,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics NASDAQ: FOLD is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company's lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amicus Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amicus Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Amicus Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here