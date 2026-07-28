Amit Kumar Buys 5,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 640,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,209.52. This represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Amit Kumar acquired 3,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,190.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar purchased 3,188 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $10,743.56.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar purchased 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $17,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Amit Kumar purchased 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Kumar acquired 21,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 172,348 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,140. The company has a market cap of $120.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.59. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,342 shares of the company's stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anixa Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anixa Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Anixa Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here