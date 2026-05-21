Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues FY 2030 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2030 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0B-. Amkor Technology also updated its FY 2028 guidance to 2.250-2.750 EPS.

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Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.4%

Amkor Technology stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.75.

View Our Latest Report on AMKR

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Douglas A. Alexander sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,167.22. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 145,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,844,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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