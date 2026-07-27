Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,133,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.20. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,742.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $358,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,693.52. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,450. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 305.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,719,000 after buying an additional 1,186,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,541,000 after buying an additional 985,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $107,477,000 after buying an additional 740,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 703,617 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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