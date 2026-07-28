Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley Financial

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.00.

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Amkor Technology Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,330,008.24. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 653,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $137,151,000 after buying an additional 47,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $107,477,000 after buying an additional 740,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,622,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $118,107,000 after buying an additional 423,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after buying an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Amkor reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.47 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.90 billion compared with expectations of $1.81 billion. Revenue increased 25.6% from the prior year, and EPS rose sharply from $0.22. Amkor Technology Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Amkor reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.47 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.90 billion compared with expectations of $1.81 billion. Revenue increased 25.6% from the prior year, and EPS rose sharply from $0.22. Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and broad-based demand: Management attributed the strong performance to growth in computing, automotive and industrial markets. The results reinforce the investment case for Amkor’s semiconductor packaging and test operations and are driving positive momentum in the shares. Amkor Delivers Record Q2 as Earnings and Revenue Crush Estimates

Management attributed the strong performance to growth in computing, automotive and industrial markets. The results reinforce the investment case for Amkor’s semiconductor packaging and test operations and are driving positive momentum in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Q3 EPS outlook exceeded expectations: Amkor guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.72 to $0.82, above the $0.62 consensus estimate. This suggests continued profit strength despite a mixed revenue outlook. Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Amkor guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.72 to $0.82, above the $0.62 consensus estimate. This suggests continued profit strength despite a mixed revenue outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target remains moderately bullish: Analysts assign Amkor an average price target of $68, above the referenced $60.71 opening price, but the target implies more limited upside than the stock’s recent 210% run and remains below its 52-week high. Amkor Receives $68 Average Price Target

Analysts assign Amkor an average price target of $68, above the referenced $60.71 opening price, but the target implies more limited upside than the stock’s recent 210% run and remains below its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance was mixed: Amkor forecast third-quarter revenue of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion, versus a $2.1 billion consensus estimate. The lower end of the range raises concerns that sales growth could moderate even as margins and EPS remain strong. Amkor Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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