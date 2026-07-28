Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.71, but opened at $51.80. B. Riley Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $46.4820, with a volume of 3,687,424 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMKR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.12.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,330,008.24. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,250,674.20. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,450 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Amkor reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.47 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.90 billion versus expectations of $1.81 billion. Revenue increased 25.6% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.22 in the prior-year quarter. Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Amkor reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.47 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.90 billion versus expectations of $1.81 billion. Revenue increased 25.6% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.22 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Growth across key markets: The record quarter was driven by strength in computing, automotive, and industrial markets, supporting the view that demand for semiconductor packaging remains healthy. Amkor Delivers Record Q2 as Earnings, Revenue Crush Estimates

The record quarter was driven by strength in computing, automotive, and industrial markets, supporting the view that demand for semiconductor packaging remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus EPS outlook: Amkor forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.72-$0.82, ahead of the $0.62 analyst consensus. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $90 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels.

Amkor forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.72-$0.82, ahead of the $0.62 analyst consensus. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $90 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed Q3 guidance: Revenue guidance of $2.0-$2.1 billion was broadly in line with, but at the midpoint below, the $2.1 billion consensus estimate. This could limit the earnings-driven rally despite the stronger EPS outlook.

Revenue guidance of $2.0-$2.1 billion was broadly in line with, but at the midpoint below, the $2.1 billion consensus estimate. This could limit the earnings-driven rally despite the stronger EPS outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets vary: The average analyst price target is approximately $68, modestly above recent trading levels, reflecting a more cautious consensus than Needham’s $90 target.

The average analyst price target is approximately $68, modestly above recent trading levels, reflecting a more cautious consensus than Needham’s $90 target. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley lowered its target: B. Riley Financial cut its price target from $75 to $65 and downgraded its stance to Neutral. Although the new target still implies upside, the revision signals concern about valuation or the pace of future growth. Benzinga analyst update

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 1,407,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 843,983 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,868,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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